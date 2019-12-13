EU damages own economy by extending sanctions against Russia, says Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. The EU policy of sanctions towards Russia continues to damage the EU economy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters on Friday.

"They extend [sanctions] every six months. Frankly speaking, we did not expect anything different. They continue to damage their own economy," Grushko said, commenting on the relevant EU decision.

On December 12, the heads of state and government of the European Union adopted a political decision to extend the economic (sectoral) sanctions against Russia, which expire on January 31, 2020. The decision will come into effect after approval by the EU Council and publication in the Official Journal of the EU. The restrictive measures apply to 20 Russian financial, oil and defense entities.