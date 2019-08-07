Arctic nature reserve to begin using renewable energy sources by 2021

ARKHANGELSK, August 7. /TASS/. Research facilities on the Flora Cape, Franz Josef Land, will switch to using renewable energy sources (RES) by 2021. Presently, the national park’s other three research facilities are backed up with alternative energy sources, the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources’ press service said in a statement.

"Presently, three research facilities on the Zhelaniye Cape on the Severny Island of the Novaya Zemlya Archipelago, on the Alexandra Land Island and on the Hooker Island on Franz Josef Land are backed up fully with alternative energy sources," the press service said. "Further on, in 2020-2021, RES will be installed at the research facilities on the Flora Cape, the Northbrook Island."