Russia testing Lancet kamikaze drone with new longer-range recon UAV

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 14. /TASS/. Specialists of Russia’s Zala tech firm are working on the longer operation of the Lancet kamikaze drone and testing it jointly with a new reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), according to the official publication of the Army 2024 international military-technical forum obtained by TASS on Wednesday.

"Engineers pay special attention to upgrading the Lancet reconnaissance/strike system, working on increasing the time of its operation in the air and improving the communication channel. They are testing a new reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle of an increased flight range," the materials say.

Zala specialists have developed a unified launch device for Lancet teams that considerably boosts the drone’s autonomous operation and simplifies requirements for UAV take-off points, the publication’s materials say.

The Army 2024 international military-technical forum is running at the Patriot Congress/Exhibition Center outside Moscow on August 12-14. The arms show features the most advanced types of armament, military and special hardware.