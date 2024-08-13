Russian manufacturer develops ultralight body armor for use in humanitarian demining

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 13. /TASS/. Russian body armor manufacturer Yarl has developed an armor vest for humanitarian demining specialists, the CEO of a private demining and engineering company, Complete Technic, Alexey Malyshev, told TASS.

"Russian body armor producer Yarl has responded to our request for an armor vest exclusively for experts in humanitarian demining. It has larger armor panels as it meets anti-fragmentation protection and lightweight requirements as strictly as previously," he said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the Army 2024 international military and technical forum. Ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene of high density and kevlar ballistic fabric will be used in the manufacturing of such body armor, Malyshev said. An improved sample has been presented at the forum, he added.

In turn, Andrey Shenaurin, the director of the Fund for the Development of Humanitarian Demining and Support for Defense Engineering Projects, underscored that the work of mining engineers comes with much physical and psychological stress. "Given that the mining engineer has to carry over 20 kilos worth of weight, with the helmet, armor vest, mine detector and other necessary equipment, he has to tread lightly as he goes," he added.

The Army 2024 international military and technical forum takes place on August 12-14 at the Patriot exhibition center. During the event, participants will see, among other things, samples of weapons, military and special equipment. TASS is the forum’s strategic media partner.