Admiralty Shipyard CEO announces launch schedule for new vessels in 2024

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 12. /TASS/. The Admiralty Shipyard will launch two warships and two trawlers by the end of the year, Acting CEO of the shipyard Andrey Bystrov told TASS at the Army 2024 forum.

"Among the key tasks the plant team faces in 2024, there can be highlighted the launch of the fifth and the sixth large freezer trawlers Captain Yunak and Mechanic Scherbakov, the ice class patrol boat Nikolay Zubov, and the diesel-electric Yakutsk submarine of Project 636.3," Bystrov said.

