Ka-52 helicopter crews destroy Ukrainian servicemen, equipment in Kursk region border area

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Army aviation crews on Ka-52 helicopters destroyed personnel and armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the border area of the Kursk region with S-8 unguided air missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Army aviation crews on Ka-52 helicopters carried out air strikes against a concentration of personnel, armored and automotive military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the border area of the Kursk region. <…> According to intelligence reports, all targets were successfully destroyed," the report said.

The Defense Ministry said the strike was carried out with unguided S-8 air-launched missiles.