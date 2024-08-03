Russian forces hit two S-125 missile launchers, temporary base of foreign mercenaries

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Russian forces hit two S-125 missile launchers and a temporary base of foreign mercenaries in the past day, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Russian tactical aircraft, drone teams, missile forces and artillery units hit two launchers of the S-125 missile system, a P-18 search and track radar, Ukrainian fuel depots and a temporary base of foreign mercenaries, as well as enemy troops and equipment in 138 areas," the statement reads.

Ukraine loses up to 200 troops in area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North

The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 200 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North in the past day, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup North hit the troops and equipment of the 31st and 42nd mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 101st Territorial Defense Brigade and the 13th National Guard Brigade near Zarozhnoye, Prikolotnoye, Liptsy, Staritsa and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region. Three counterattacks by units of the 92nd Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 36th Marine Brigade were repelled. The enemy lost up to 200 troops, four pickup trucks, a Polish-made Krab 155 mm self-propelled howitzer, two US-made M777 155 mm howitzers, a D-30 122 mm howitzer and a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare system," the statement reads.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr defeats forces of four Ukrainian brigades in past day

Units of Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr defeated the forces of four Ukrainian brigades in the Kherson and Zaporiozhye regions in the past day, making Ukraine lose up to 80 troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup Dner defeated the forces of the 144th Infantry Brigade and the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 39th Coastal Defense Brigade and the 37th Marine Brigade near Shcherbaki and Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Burgunka and Sadovoye in the Kherson Region," the statement reads.

The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 80 troops, a tank, three motor vehicles, a Bogdana 155 mm self-propelled howitzer, a US-made M777 155 mm howitzer and a Rapira 100 mm anti-tank gun.

Russia’s Battlegroup South makes Ukraine lose up to 710 troops, tank

The Ukrainian army lost up to 710 troops and a tank in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup South in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the battlegroup improved its tactical position, hitting the troops and equipment of five Ukrainian brigades, as well as two territorial defense brigades, near Kramatorsk, Konstantinovka, Chasov Yar, Dyleyevka, Krasnogorovka and Katerinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

"Two counterattacks by assault teams of the 5th Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 117th Territorial Defense Brigade were repelled. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 710 troops, a tank, ten motor vehicles, a Pion 203 mm self-propelled cannon, two US-made M198 155 mm howitzers, a Msta-B 152 mm howitzer, two D-20 152 mm howitzers, a British-made L119 105 mm howitzer and a Rapira 100 mm anti-tank gun. In addition, two Anklav electronic warfare stations and three field ammunition deposits were destroyed," the statement specified.

Ukraine loses up to 115 troops in area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup East

The Ukrainian army lost up to 115 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup East in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 115 troops, a tank, six motor vehicles, a British-made FH-70 155 mm howitzer, a D-20 152 mm howitzer and a Gvozdika 122 mm self-propelled howitzer," the statement reads.

Russia’s Battlegroup East hits forces of two Ukrainian brigades in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East moved to more advantageous positions in the past day, hitting the troops and equipment of two Ukrainian brigades, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup East moved to more advantageous positions, hitting the troops and equipment of the 58th Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 128th Territorial Defense Brigade near Vodyanoye and Storozhevoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the statement reads.

Units of Battlegroup Center hit forces of six Ukrainian brigades in past day

Units of Russia’s Battlegroup Center continued to move deeper into enemy defenses, defeating the forces of six Ukrainian brigades in the past day, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup Center continued to move deeper into enemy defenses. They defeated the forces of the 31st, 32nd, 47th, and 151st mechanized brigades, the 1st Tank Brigade and the 95th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces near Toretsk, Shcherbinovka, Sergeyevka, Nikolayevka, Grodovka, Vozdvizhenka and Kalinovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the statement reads.

In addition, they repelled three counterattacks by assault teams from the 100st and 110th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces and the Liut assault brigade of the National Police of Ukraine.

Russian air defenses down Patriot missile, nine HIMARS rockets, 140 drones in past day

Russian air defenses downed a Patriot missile, nine HIMARS rockets and 140 Ukrainian drones in the past day, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Air defenses downed a US-made Patriot missile, nine US-made HIMARS rockets and 150 unmanned aerial vehicles, of which 80 were shot down beyond the special military operation zone," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, a total of 632 planes, 278 helicopters, 28,979 unmanned aerial vehicles, 561 missile systems, 16,752 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,395 multiple rocket launchers, and 12,779 field artillery mounts and mortars, as well as 24,316 special military motor vehicles, have been destroyed since the start of Russia’s special military operation.

Ukraine loses up to 470 troops in area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup West

Ukraine lost up to 470 troops and two ammunition depots in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup West in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The battlegroup moved to more advantageous positions, defeating the forces of three Ukrainian brigades near Kupyansk and Petropavlovka in the Kharkov Region, Makeyevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Russian forces also repelled two counterattacks by assault teams of Ukraine’s 43rd and 63rd mechanized brigades.

"The enemy lost up to 470 troops, a tank, a US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, a Kozak armored fighting vehicle and ten motor vehicles. A Polish-made Krab 155 mm self-propelled howitzer, a British-made Braveheart howitzer, a Msta-B 152 mm howitzer, two D-30 152 mm howitzers, a British-made L119 105 mm gun and a Rapira 100 mm anti-tank gun were hit by counterbattery fire. Two field ammunition depots were destroyed," the statement said.

Ukraine loses up to 400 troops in area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup Center

Ukraine lost up to 400 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup Center in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The enemy lost up to 400 troops, three infantry combat vehicles, including two US-made Bradley vehicles and a German-made Marder vehicle, two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, a US-made HMMWV armored combat vehicle, a D-20 152 mm howitzer, two D-30 122 mm howitzers, a Rapira 100 mm anti-tank gun and a US-made AN/TPQ-36 mobile radar system," the statement reads.