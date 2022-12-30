Russian Navy to get strategic nuclear-powered sub, 12 surface ships in 2023

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The Russian Navy will receive the Project 955A (Borei-A) strategic nuclear-powered submarine cruiser Emperor Alexander III, four submarines and 12 surface combatants next year, Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov said on Friday.

"In 2023, the Navy will face large-scale and important tasks that include the priority goals of accepting the strategic cruiser Emperor Alexander III with ballistic missiles, four submarines and twelve surface ships and support vessels into the Navy," Admiral Yevmenov said in his New Year address to the Navy’s personnel.

The Russian Navy also continues work on other high-precision weapons and missile systems. Next year, marine infantry divisions will be set up, the Navy’s chief said.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at the ministry’s end-of-the year board meeting that Russia would set up five marine infantry divisions in the Navy’s coastal defense forces based on existing brigades.

The strategic nuclear-powered submarine cruiser Emperor Alexander III was floated out on December 29. Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the ceremony of putting the strategic submarine cruiser afloat. This is the Project 955 seventh nuclear-powered submarine and the improved Project 955A fourth vessel.

Project 955A (Borei-A) nuclear-powered missile-carrying submarines are designed to become the mainstay of Russia’s seaborne strategic nuclear forces. They carry 16 Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles as their basic armament. Compared to the baseline Borei series, Borei-A subs feature better acoustic stealth, maneuvering and deep-sea running capabilities and an improved armament control system.

The strategic nuclear-powered submarine Emperor Alexander III is set to enter sea trials in June next year. Under Russia’s existing state armament program, another four Borei-A nuclear-powered submarines are due to be built and handed over to the Navy.