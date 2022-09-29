Kalashnikov increases production of small arms by 40% this year — company

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov group of companies has increased the production of small arms by 40% this year, the company’s press service reported on Thursday.

"The Kalashnikov Concern increased the production of small arms by 40%. A significant increase in the production of small arms in 2022 was achieved through export contracts for the supply of military products and an increase in the export of civilian weapons. Already in September, actual exports of civilian weapons were equal to the total figure for 2021," the statement said.

The press service noted that the current plan for the production of small arms at the enterprise has become a record high for the past 20 years.

"This year, we see an increase in demand on the market for civilian small arms compared to last year. That is why our production capacities are quite intensively loaded this year. We manage to maintain a high pace of work thanks to the responsibility of the team and the effective organization of processes at all levels," Alan Lushnikov, the President of the Concern said as quoted by the press service.

Earlier, Lushnikov told TASS that 79% of the Kalashnikov Concern's revenue comes from military products, and 21% from civilian products.

Kalashnikov is the flagship of the Russian weapon industry, producing about 95% of all small arms in the country. Kalashnikov Group companies produce not only small arms, but also specialized military and civilian transport and equipment, such as unmanned aerial vehicles, high-speed transport and assault boats for special operations forces, high-precision missile weapons. Kalashnikov Group exports its products to more than 27 countries around the world.