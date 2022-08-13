Russian forces eliminate over 100 militants of Ukraine’s 66th army brigade — top brass

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russian forces eliminated over 100 militants of the Ukrainian army’s 66th mechanized brigade and the Right Sector extremist group (outlawed in Russia) in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.

"As a result of concentrated fire strikes against the command and control posts of the units of the 66th mechanized brigade and the Right Sector armed formation near the settlement of Stariye Terny in the Donetsk People’s Republic, over 100 nationalists and ten pieces of military hardware were eliminated," the spokesman said.