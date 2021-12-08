Russia to hand proposals on security issues to US in a few days — Putin

SOCHI, December 8. /TASS/. Moscow will draft its proposals on security issues in several days, and then will hand them to the United States, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a news conference on Wednesday after his talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The Russian president said that he had touched upon security issues in his video call with US counterpart Joe Biden.

"It is a topic for another conversation. We agreed that we would continue this discussion and would do it in a substantive way, would exchange our thoughts on the matter in the future," the Russian leader noted.

"Russia will prepare its suggestions within a few days, and within a week, we will hand them to the US side for consideration," Putin said.

"We agreed that a corresponding body will be set up to deal with this professionally," the Russian president said.