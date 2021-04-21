Putin says advanced weaponry in Russia’s nuclear triad to exceed 88% in 2021

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Advanced weaponry in Russia’s nuclear triad that comprises strategic aircraft, intercontinental ballistic missiles and nuclear-powered missile-carrying submarines will top 88% this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his annual State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on Wednesday.

"The share of advanced weapons and hardware in the troops will make up almost 76% by 2024. This is a very good figure. In the nuclear triad, it will exceed 88% already this year," Putin said.