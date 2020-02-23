Putin announces plans to equip Russian military with advanced hardware

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. The Russian army and navy will be equipped with cutting-edge weapons, including laser and hypersonic systems, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

"We will be doing our utmost so that our army and navy can become more and more advanced, which means strengthening capabilities of the strategic forces, channeling cutting-edge hardware to all types of forces, including laser, hypersonic systems and high-precision systems," Putin said at the State Kremlin Palace at a gala concert marking Defender of the Motherland Day.

The president pointed out that most Russian weapons have no equivalents in the world.

"Along with this, as for promising models which are actually the weapons of the future, we have already gone from the stage of trials up to [the stage] of putting them on constant combat duty," Putin said.

Defender of the Motherland Day marked in Russia on February 23 was introduced in 1922 as an anniversary of the Red Army’s establishment and until 1993 was called Day of the Soviet Army and Navy.