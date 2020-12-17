Russia working on ‘antidote’ against other countries’ future hypersonic weapons — Putin

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russia is currently working on systems of countering hypersonic weapons, which other countries still do not have, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his annual press conference on Thursday.

The Russian president recalled that the United States had worked on the concept of a quick disarming strike by precision weapons on command posts.

"Precision weapons are available but there are no hypersonic weapons yet. They will create them, of course. This is absolutely obvious and, as I have already said, we are preparing for this. You have now asked about what we are working on. We are working, among other things, on the ‘antidote’ against future hypersonic weapons in other countries, in the world’s other leading armies. I am confident that we will do that and we are on the right way," Putin said.

Chief of Russia’s Air Defense Forces Lieutenant-General Alexander Leonov earlier said that the S-300 surface-to-air missile system had proven its capability of destroying hypersonic targets during military-technical experiments.

The latest S-500 air defense system currently being developed in Russia will also be capable of striking hypersonic targets. The work on the S-500 is set to be completed in 2021. The S-500 is currently undergoing state trials.