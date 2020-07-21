Russian armed forces complete snap combat readiness check

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Events held as part of the snap combat readiness check of the Russian armed forces, ordered by the Russian commander-in-chief, President Vladimir Putin, have been completed, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement released on Wednesday.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation completed the events of the snap combat readiness check, held between July 17 and 21, in line with the decision of the commander-in-chief of the Russian Federation’s armed forces," the statement says.