Over ten million people take part in farewell ceremonies for Khamenei in Iraq

RABAT, July 9. /TASS/. Over ten million pilgrims joined solemn farewell ceremonies for Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, which were held across Iraq yesterday, the supreme committee for mourning events reported.

"The preliminary statistics indicate that over ten million mourners took part in farewell processions and religious rituals in the [Iraqi] cities of Najaf and Karbala," the committee’s special statement reads, as quoted by the INA news agency.

The supreme committee expressed "deep gratitude and appreciation to all official institutions, holy shrines, security forces and armed forces, including the Shiite Popular Mobilization Forces, thousands of volunteers and all the people of Iraq" for their support and assistance in helping successfully organize the mourning ceremonies in Iraq.