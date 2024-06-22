Over 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza in 24 hours — health ministry

CAIRO, June 22. /TASS/. More than 100 Palestinians have been killed over the past 24 hours in Israeli air and shelling attacks on the Gaza Strip, the enclave’s health ministry said.

"Over the past day, 101 people have become victims of Israeli aggression and 169 have sustained wounds," the ministry said. As of now, according to the agency, since the onset of Israel’s military operation, 37,551 Palestinians have been killed with 85,911 wounded.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria, followed by a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.