G7 leaders call on North Korea to accept offers of dialogue

HIROSHIMA /Japan/, May 20. /TASS/. The Group of Seven (G7) countries condemn North Korea’s missile launches and urge Pyongyang to accept offers of dialogue, according to a statement adopted at the G7 summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima on Saturday.

"We strongly condemn North Korea’s unprecedented number of unlawful ballistic missile launches, each of which violated multiple UN Security Council Resolutions (UNSCRs). We demand that North Korea refrain from any other destabilizing or escalatory actions, including any further nuclear tests or launches that use ballistic missile technology," the statement reads.

The G7 leaders also called on Pyongyang "to accept repeated offers of dialogue, including from Japan, the United States, and the Republic of Korea."

North Korea has carried over ten missile launches since the beginning of the year.

Japan is holding the G7 presidency in 2023. The G7 summit is taking place in the city of Hiroshima on May 19-21.