Ukraine receives all AS90 armored vehicles and howitzers promised by UK

LONDON, May 19. /TASS/. Over 300 armored vehicles that London previously promised to transfer to Kiev, have been delivered to Ukraine, according to Minister of State for the Armed Forces of the United Kingdom James Heappey.

John Healey, member of the Labor Party, Shadow Secretary of State for Defense asked to provide data on whether all the promised Challenger 2 tanks, AS90 self-propelled howitzers, Stormer self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, Bulldog, Spartan and M113 armored vehicles, Mastiff, Wolfhound, and Husky armored vehicles, as well as Samaritan protected medical vehicles have been delivered to Ukraine.

"All listed platforms have been delivered. In total we have sent over 300 armored and protected mobility vehicles to Ukraine, including ancillary equipment and essential equipment support packages to ensure they can be used effectively on the battlefield as part of an integrated force," Heappey responded.

The overall amount of military aid granted by London to Kiev after the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine amounts to 4.6 bln pounds ($5.8 bln at the current exchange rate). Thus, the United Kingdom ranks second among Ukraine's allies following the United States.