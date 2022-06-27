Kremlin says no news on Kaliningrad transit talks with Lithuania

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The Kremlin cannot say whether there has been any progress made in a dialog with Lithuania on cargo transits to and out of Russia’s exclave region of Kaliningrad, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"We have nothing to say for now, nothing new. We are waiting for a reaction," Peskov said, when asked about comments by Kestutis Budrys, the Lithuanian president’s advisor, who said Lithuania and the European Commission had coordinated guidelines for Russian transits to Kaliningrad.

On June 18, Lithuania’s national railroad operator notified Kaliningrad of restrictions on the flow of goods between the region and mainland Russia. It soon transpired that the restrictions affected road traffic as well. The Kremlin branded the move as an economic blockade, while Lithuania and the EU insist the restrictions are only aimed at implementing the sanctions regime in place against Russia.