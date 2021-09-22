Witness reveals details of attempted assassination against Ukrainian presidential aide

KIEV, September 22. /TASS/. A witness to the attempted assassination of Sergey Shefir, a top aide to Ukrainian President Zelensky, revealed that he had seen two vehicles alongside the car which was fired upon by the perpetrators.

As the Ukrainian media resource Vesti stressed, contact was made with the witness, who reported the attempted assassination to the police. The individual turned out to be a construction worker employed in the village of Tripolye, in the Obukhov District. When the shooting began, Shefir was in a black Audi A8 that was going ahead, and a white minibus was in back. "We work in Tripolye. We were on our way and heard that something was rattling. When the shooting broke out, a black car went in front of the Audi, and a white minibus was behind it," he said.

Head of the Kiev Regional Prosecutor's Office, Alexey Khomenko told reporters that "about 18 shots were fired from an automatic weapon" at the vehicle. According to him, currently it is found that the car with Shefir was going in the direction of Kiev, the shooting occurred between the villages of Khodosevka and Lesniki.