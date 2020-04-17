WHO confirms global coronavirus case count exceeds 2 million

GENEVA, April 17. /TASS/. Number of coronavirus cases, confirmed by the World Health Organization, across the world exceeded 2,000,000, according to data, published at the WHO website.

Over 76,000 new coronavirus cases confirmed in the world in past day — WHO

According to the website, by April 17, 2,034,802 confirmed cases and 135,163 fatalities were registered globally.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.