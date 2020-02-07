Russia, North Korea plan to hold several joint events in 2020

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Moscow and Pyongyang plan to exchange delegations and hold several joint events timed to important dates in 2020, Russian Ambassador to the DPRK Alexander Matsegora said in an interview with TASS.

"We have discussed our relations in detail with [North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Son Gwon], speaking of upcoming plans. We have things to work on this year: we celebrate the 20th anniversary of our bilateral agreement and Vladimir Putin’s visit to the DPRK, the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Second World War and Liberation of Korea. We will exchange delegations and hold joint events timed to these dates," he said.

Matsegora informed that he had not had the opportunity to contact new North Korean officials appointed in January due to the Chinese New Year and the quarantine declared after an outbreak of coronavirus. The ambassador only had an opportunity to meet Ri Son Gwon, with whom he attended a New Year’s reception.

In January, the North Korean government reshuffled several officials. The country replaced its defense and foreign ministers, along with the director of the International Department of the Workers' Party of Korea, who curates the country’s foreign policy.