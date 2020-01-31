Novel coronavirus death toll in China tops 258

BEIJING, February 1. /TASS/. The number of people diagnosed with pneumonia caused by the 2019-nCoV novel coronavirus topped 11,100 on Saturday, 258 of them died, Wangyi news portal reported on Friday citing official data from Chinese regions.
Previous report said 9,692 people have been infected, 213 of them died.
According to the latest data, the province of Hubei and its administrative capital of Wuhan, where the disease was first detected, accounts for the bulk of cases (over 7,100 patients and 249 deaths). It is followed by the provinces of Zhejiang (537 cases), Guangdong (436 cases) and Henan (352 cases and two deaths).