Up to 40 Russian rowers seek neutral status with World Rowing

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The Russian Rowing Federation (RRF) has sent World Rowing an extended list of 40 athletes applying to participate as neutral athletes in 2025 tournaments licensed by the international federation, RRF President Alexey Svirin told TASS on Wednesday.

"The Presidium of the Russian Rowing Federation has approved an extended list of athletes, who are potential participants of 2025 international tournaments," Svirin said. "The list has been forwarded to the international federation and it has 40 athletes on it from various age categories."

The World Rowing Executive Board announced a decision in early March to allow Russian athletes to participate at international tournaments in 2025 under a neutral status.

In late March, 2023, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended international sports federations to allow individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in international sports tournaments, but only under specific conditions.

Specifically, athletes from the two countries should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status. Russia and Belarus were also banned from participating in international team events.