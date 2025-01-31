Nearly 80% of Russians trust Putin, latest poll shows

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The level of trust among the Russian public in President Vladimir Putin stands at 78.1%, according to a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

The poll was carried out between January 20-26 and surveyed 1,600 respondents aged 18 and older.

"When asked directly if they trusted Putin, 78.1% of participants responded affirmatively (no changes), while the approval rating for the president's performance decreased by 0.3% to 74.9%," the service said.

A total of 50.9% expressed approval of how the Russian government is managing the country (an increase of 1.9%), while 52.4% approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s performance (an increase of 0.4%). The percentage of respondents who said they trust Mishustin was 61.3% (no changes).

Regarding the leaders of parties represented in parliament, 33.3% of those surveyed trust Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov (an increase of 0.7%), 30.4% trust A Just Russia-For Truth party leader Sergey Mironov (an increase of 4%), 21.5% trust Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) head Leonid Slutsky (an increase of 1.5%), and 9.9% trust New People party chairman Alexey Nechayev (an increase of 1.8%).

The level of support for the ruling United Russia party stood at 34.6% (a decrease of 0.7%). Support for the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) decreased by 0.3% to 10.1%, while backing for the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) rose by 0.2% to 10.3%. Support for A Just Russia-For Truth party increased by 0.1% to 4.2%, while backing for the New People party remained at 6.2%.