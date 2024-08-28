Floods affect some 400,000 people in Ethiopia

HARARE, August 28. /TASS/. Up to 400,000 Ethiopians have been affected by massive floods and landslides in Ethiopia, head of the Amhara Region Disaster Prevention and Food Security Program Coordinating Commission Tesfaw Batable said.

According to him, the Amhara Region was hit the most.

The Addis Standard newspaper quoted the official as saying that the floods have struck 34 districts of Amhara. Landslides have already been recorded in the North Gondar, South Gondar and Wag Hemra zones. The landslide in the Tselemti area of the North Western Zone of Tigray has killed 10 people and displaced about 3,000.

The Amhara Region’s authorities have allocated 2,000 tons of humanitarian aid to those in need in the Tselemti area.

According to the National Meteorological Agency of Ethiopia, heavy rains will continue in the country until September 10.

Batable pointed out that his commission is building storage reservoirs in 21 threatened areas. The authorities are asking residents to leave these areas as a preventive measure.