Ukrainian security services promise up to $20,000 to Moscow car bombing suspect

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian special services have promised the man suspected of blowing up a car with a Russian military officer Ukrainian citizenship and a cash reward of $10,000 to $20,000, detainee Yevgeny Serebryakov said in a video provided to TASS by the FSB press office.

"I took the components to create an improvised explosive device. Ilya offered to eliminate the officer. I, under control and with instructions from Ilya, assembled an explosive device, planted it under the car. Ilya also promised Ukrainian citizenship and a reward of $10,000 to $20,000," he said in the video.

The FSB footage also shows how the suspect was taken from Turkey to Russia.

Earlier, the FSB said that Serebryakov was brought to Russia from Turkey, where he was detained on July 26. Currently, Serebryakov is being questioned in a criminal case initiated under Article 30.3 and Article 105.2 of the Russian Criminal Code ("The Attempted Murder of Two or More People") and Article 222.1.1 ("Illegal trafficking in explosives and explosive devices").

On the morning of July 24, an explosion occurred in a parked Toyota Land Cruiser in Moscow, injuring two people. A police source told TASS that a bomb had been planted under the car, near the driver’s seat. One of the investigative leads says that the explosion may be related to one of the victims’ jobs.