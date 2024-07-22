No risks of Chandipura virus spreading in Russia, sanitary watchdog says

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. There are no risks of the Chandipura virus spreading in Russia, as mosquitoes carrying the disease do not inhabit the territory of the country, according to the press service of the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor).

Previously, the Minister of Health of the Indian state of Gujarat, Rashikesh Patel, reported about 50 cases of the disease in the state. No less than 16 people have died; cases of the disease have so far been officially recorded only in India.

"In the Russian Federation, there are no risks of importation or spread of the Chandipura virus. Mosquitoes that transmit the disease do not inhabit the territory of Russia. The Automated Information System "Perimeter" is also present at checkpoints across the state border, which allows analysis of epidemic risks and identifies citizens with signs of infectious diseases arriving from countries with unfavorable epidemiological situations," as stated in the message.

The sanitary agency specified that the Chandipura virus is a rare disease that manifests itself with high fever, headaches, muscle weakness and other symptoms. The virus is usually transmitted through the bites of mosquitoes infected with it and can cause Chandipura fever, which can be fatal. The virus is most dangerous for children under the age of 15.