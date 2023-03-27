Protesters enter Israeli parliament building, guards escort them out

TEL AVIV, March 27. /TASS/. Several demonstrators managed to enter the Knesset (Israeli parliament) building in Jerusalem on Monday, Israel’s Channel 12 reported.

Footage shows several people, one of whom was wearing a T-shirt with opposition slogans, walking through the corridors of the Knesset. They were quickly caught by security guards and escorted out.

A major anti-government protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his judicial overhaul plan is taking place in front of the Knesset building. The demonstrations escalated after Netanyahu’s March 26 move to fire Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who had publicly called for suspending the judicial overhaul.

Earlier on Monday, Netanyahu urged the protesters to refrain from violence. "I call on all demonstrators in Jerusalem, both the right and the left, to behave responsibly and refrain from violence. We are brothers," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.