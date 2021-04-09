Prince Philip had warm feelings towards Orthodox Christianity — Patriarch Kirill

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia has offered his condolences to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II over the death of Prince Philip, highlighting the Duke of Edinburgh’s attention to the culture of Eastern Orthodoxy.

"A whole era was reflected in the prince’s fate. Being a member of the Greek line of the Oldenburg dynasty, His Royal Highness had warm feelings towards the culture and traditions of Orthodox Christianity and was an honorary trustee of the Friends of Mount Athos public organization," the head of the Russian Orthodox Church said on Friday.

"Prince Philip took keen interest in the history and culture of Russia which he used to visit repeatedly," Patriarch Kirill said quoted on the site of the Russian Orthodox Church.

"May the Lord, the Lover of Mankind, be merciful to the soul of the deceased and comfort those who are mourning this loss," the Primate of the Russian Orthodox Church added.

Patriarch Kirill added that by addressing the queen he conveys his condolences to all the British people.

Buckingham Palace said earlier in the day that Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, passed away at Windsor Castle on Friday morning, at the age of 99. Flags are being flown half-mast across the UK.