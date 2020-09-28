US court suspends White House ban on TikTok downloads

WASHINGTON, September 28. /TASS/. A US court temporary blocked the US Administration order to remove the TikTok social media from Google Play and Apple Appstore, according to a ruling TASS obtained Sunday.

The ban was supposed to enter force on September 20; however, on September 19, US President Donald Trump told journalists that he approved the purchase of TikTok’s US segment by Oracle and Walmart. After that, the US Department of Commerce suspended the ban for 7 days, until September 28. The US authorities intend to block the social media in the country, unless the purchase deal is signed before.

According to the papers, Judge Carl Nichols approved TikTok owners’ plea to impose a temporary court suspension on the US Administration order to remove the app from the application stores; however, the court declined to impose a similar suspension on the Administration’s decision to ban the social media starting on November 12.

Commenting on the ruling, the Department of Commerce said that the US Government abides by court rulings, but it intends to defend the executive order 13942 that prohibits all deals with TikTok parent company Bytedance from all legal challenges.