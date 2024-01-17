Russian delegation meets with Kenya's ombudsperson

NAIROBI, January 17. /TASS/. Representatives of Russian Human Rights Ombudsperson Tatyana Moskalkova have held a meeting with Kenyan Ombudsman Florence Kajuju, a TASS correspondent reports.

According to the representatives, the sides exchanged experience in the work of national human rights institutions, protection of citizens' rights for education, as well as studied the peculiarities of the ombudsperson's mandate, such as the right to recommend local authorities to provide compensation for violation of citizens' rights.

"Cooperation with the ombudsmen of African countries has received a new impetus thanks to the support of the Russian president. Relations between the commissioner and the national human rights institutions of 16 African states have already been established, with seven of them having signed cooperation agreements," the federal ombudsperson said in a commentary.

Florence Kajuju became Kenya's ombudsperson in 2018. Since then, she has also been the secretary general of the African Ombudsman and Mediators Association (AOMA). The Kenyan ombudswoman was elected as the president of the African chapter of the International Ombudsman Institute in 2021. Kenya has a National Human Rights Commission and its functions include monitoring the government on human rights and developing human rights institutions.

The government of Kenya and civil society organizations are focused on the struggle for gender equality and the eradication of all forms of discrimination. The National Commission on Gender and Equality is responsible for addressing these issues. The members of the commission are responsible for promoting gender equality and freedom from discrimination in accordance with section 27 of the Constitution of Kenya, promoting the integration of equality principles into all legislation and investigating violations of the principle of equality and freedom from discrimination.