{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russian delegation meets with Kenya's ombudsperson

According to the representatives, the sides exchanged experience in the work of national human rights institutions, protection of citizens' rights for education

NAIROBI, January 17. /TASS/. Representatives of Russian Human Rights Ombudsperson Tatyana Moskalkova have held a meeting with Kenyan Ombudsman Florence Kajuju, a TASS correspondent reports.

According to the representatives, the sides exchanged experience in the work of national human rights institutions, protection of citizens' rights for education, as well as studied the peculiarities of the ombudsperson's mandate, such as the right to recommend local authorities to provide compensation for violation of citizens' rights.

"Cooperation with the ombudsmen of African countries has received a new impetus thanks to the support of the Russian president. Relations between the commissioner and the national human rights institutions of 16 African states have already been established, with seven of them having signed cooperation agreements," the federal ombudsperson said in a commentary.

Florence Kajuju became Kenya's ombudsperson in 2018. Since then, she has also been the secretary general of the African Ombudsman and Mediators Association (AOMA). The Kenyan ombudswoman was elected as the president of the African chapter of the International Ombudsman Institute in 2021. Kenya has a National Human Rights Commission and its functions include monitoring the government on human rights and developing human rights institutions.

The government of Kenya and civil society organizations are focused on the struggle for gender equality and the eradication of all forms of discrimination. The National Commission on Gender and Equality is responsible for addressing these issues. The members of the commission are responsible for promoting gender equality and freedom from discrimination in accordance with section 27 of the Constitution of Kenya, promoting the integration of equality principles into all legislation and investigating violations of the principle of equality and freedom from discrimination.

Tags
Foreign policy
Military operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian Tochka-U missile destroyed by Russian air defense in Bryansk Region
No one was hurt
Read more
Arnold Schwarzenegger fined €35,000 after customs scandal at Munich airport
According to Bild, Schwarzenegger spent several hours at the airport
Read more
Money transfers between Russia, Turkey close to standstill since start of year — newspaper
The bilateral trade volume between Turkey and Russia has been growing against the background of the Ukraine conflict and sanctions imposed by the EU and US, the media reports
Read more
Moscow determined to get Russian hostages out of Gaza — Russian Ministry
"Consistent and purposeful work in this regard has already brought about necessary results and will be continued," the ministry said
Read more
Lavrov to travel to New York for UNSC meetings from January 22-24 — MFA
Maria Zakharova earlier said at a news conference that Lavrov plans to take part in the quarterly open debate of the UN Security Council on the situation in the Middle East
Read more
European allies uneasy as Trump gains momentum in potential White House comeback — agency
The report said that "many US allies are concerned about Trump’s America First rhetoric and threats to pull out of NATO, not to mention his protectionist trade policies"
Read more
EU weakening economically, losing political weight — top Hungarian diplomat
"Brussels is sticking to a centralist approach instead of letting its member states resolve their problems by themselves, which they can do much better," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said
Read more
UK Royal Navy reports fire on ship off Yemeni coast after drone attack
According to its data, the "vessel has been hit on the port side" and that "there was fire on board which has now been extinguished"
Read more
Moscow warns of retaliation over NATO military buildup near Russian-Belarusian borders
Maria Zakharova deemed the increased military activity of NATO "provocative in nature," adding that it "may completely ruin the architecture of European security"
Read more
North Korean leader Kim reiterates Pyongyang does not seek war but will not shrink from it
"The war will terribly destroy the entity called the Republic of Korea and put an end to its existence," Kim Jong Un said
Read more
Artificial disease sites may appear due to US activity — Russian Defense Ministry
"The forecast of situation development anticipates further deterioration of the epidemic situation with possible forming of artificial disease sites and uncontrolled expansion of areas of carriers," Igor Kirillov noted
Read more
Russia will not pay contribution to UNECE for 2023
The relevant resolution was posted on the official web portal of legal information
Read more
US hindered probe into COVID origin, Pfizer, Moderna harvested profits — Russian military
According to Igor Kirillov, the list of people involved in COVID-19 relief fraud also includes top managers from a number of US contracting organizations, namely Nita Madhav, who was CEO of Metabiota, and Peter Daszak, president of EcoHealth Alliance
Read more
Pakistan threatens Iran with ‘serious consequences’ of striking its territory — ministry
This violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty is completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences," the ministry said in a statement
Read more
Russian financial messaging system having 557 participants — Central Bank
The Bank of Russia launched the System for Transfer of Financial Messages in 2014
Read more
Maduro reaffirms Venezuela’s ownership of border region in territorial dispute with Guyana
According to Nicolas Maduro, the consultative referendum on the territorial dispute with neighboring Guyana consolidated society on the issue of Venezuela’s ownership of the region
Read more
Sanctions not affecting Russian gas supplies to Austria — OMV
"All gas supply contracts are known to be linked to Take or Pay commitments that cannot be groundlessly ignored by OMV," the chief executive stressed
Read more
Houthi say they attacked US ship in Gulf of Aden
According to the spokesman, a direct hit on the target was reported
Read more
West should coordinate anti-terror operations with Syria, Iraq — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova stressed that "Russia has consistently advocated the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria and Iraq, as well as the speedy withdrawal from their territory of all foreign military contingents illegally stationed there"
Read more
Air defense downs two Storm Shadow missiles in Kherson Region
Governor Vladimir Saldo noted that the military discovered fragments of the downed missiles
Read more
US advised to pay down own debt instead of seizing assets of others — Russian diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, everyone understands that the United States "will never cover this debt"
Read more
Ukrainian losses in Donetsk area amount up to 190 troops in 24 hours
Enemy losses also amounted to 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 3 armored combat vehicles and 12 vehicles
Read more
Everything you need to know about United Russia party
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is the party’s Chairman
Read more
Duma protests idea of dismantling monument to Soviet soldier in Bulgaria
It is recalled that the prototype of the monument was Red Army soldier Alexey Skurlatov, a native of Altai, a holder of several frontline excellence awards, who in 1944 participated in the restoration of a telephone link between Sofia and Plovdiv
Read more
Bundestag votes against shipping Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine
According to the report, the resolution that directly calls on the federal government to ship missiles to Kiev was rejected via the majority of votes on Wednesday evening
Read more
Russian tennis prodigy Andreeva stuns World No. 6 Jabeur at 2024 Australian Open
The sixteen-year-old Andreeva is currently ranked 47th in the WTA Rankings
Read more
Ukraine reported port infrastructure damage in Odessa Region
Ukrainian mass media reported explosions in Odessa and Reni ports earlier
Read more
West scales up training of Ukrainian troops — White House
"We're working to secure bipartisan support for the necessary resources to supply Ukraine with the weapons it needs," White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said
Read more
Opinion on US bio-programs is changing — Russian Defense Ministry
According to Igor Kirillov, the systemic expansion of the US military biological activity creates a security threat for Russia and other countries viewed by Washington as strategic adversaries
Read more
War may break out on Israel’s northern border in upcoming months — IDF General Staff
"I do not know when the war in the north will happen, but I can say that the probability of it happening in the upcoming months has become much higher than it was in the past," Halevi said
Read more
Protest held in Bulgarian city against dismantling Soviet Army monument
The protesters called for wisdom and respect for history
Read more
Putin arrives at his campaign headquarters for first time
Vladimir Putin's presidential campaign headquarters began its work on December 21
Read more
Putin, North Korean foreign minister affirm commitment to global peace, cooperation
The media emphasized that "the talk proceeded in an amicable atmosphere overflowing with feelings of friendship"
Read more
Russia says its forces destroyed more than 50 Ukrainian servicemen in Kherson area
Destroyed were more than 50 servicemen, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, a launcher of the Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system, as well as a D-20 howitzer
Read more
Kremlin has no information about Ukrainian forces shooting down Russian aircraft
"Besides, after all, this is an issue that concerns the course of the special military operation," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Russia reduces oil output by 300,000 bpd to 9.2 mln bpd in November — OPEC
In December, the Russian Ministry of Energy predicted oil production in the country at the end of 2023 at 523 mln tons or slightly less, which is about 2% lower than last year’s level
Read more
Global oil demand to increase by 2.2 mln bpd in 2024, by 1.8 mln bpd in 2025 — OPEC
According to the organization, oil consumption in 2024 will be sustained by robust demand for air travel and automotive travel, as well as activity in non-OECD nations' industries, construction, and agriculture
Read more
Yemen’s Ansar Allah spokesman refutes allegations Iran sends military aid to Houthis
"This couldn’t be further from the truth despite the Americans’ claims, as there are neither maritime nor air routes between Iran and Yemen," he said
Read more
Russia-Australia relations reach new low, MFA says
According to the ministry, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko received recently appointed Australian Ambassador to Moscow John Gearing on Wednesday to discuss topical issues of bilateral relations
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
Russian forces repel attack in Kupyansk area, Ukraine loses up to 30 troops
The Russian military also inflicted damage on the enemy’s manpower near the settlement of Grigorovka as well as near the Serebryanskoye Forestry
Read more
Residents of Kupyansk district reluctant to obey Ukrainian government’s evacuation order
"People understand perfectly well what will happen to their homes if they leave them," the region’s military-civilian administration head Vitaly Ganchev said
Read more
Tehran denies sending drones, missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine
"The Ukrainians’ claims that Iranian drones are being used against them generate a lot of hoopla," Hossien Amir Abdollahian noted
Read more
Deportation of Russians from Latvia affects Russian security — Putin
"The events that are taking place in Latvia and other Baltic countries now, when the Russian people are being thrown out, are very serious and directly affect the security of our country," Russian President Vladimir Putin said
Read more
Russian air defenses intercept 11 HIMARS, Olkha rockets in past day — Defense Ministry
In addition, 34 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed
Read more
Zelensky admits he does not want Ukrainian conflict to become frozen
Ukrainian President, however, admitted that he was being asked from time to time about the possibility of starting negotiations with Russia
Read more
Disagreements in Israel’s war cabinet put success of Gaza operation at risk — paper
According to the report, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and former head of the Israeli military Benny Gantz, who now heads an opposition block, disagree on two key issues
Read more
Slovak PM criticizes Western support for Ukraine
According to Robert Fico, the situation is unlikely to change even if military support for Ukraine continues
Read more
Russia ranked world’s second largest military power — GFP
More than 60 individual criteria were factored into the rankings, including the number of military troops, financial and logistics capabilities, as 145 world powers were considered
Read more
Russia demands tougher security outside its US embassy during March polls — ambassador
The embassy expects the US government to prohibit rallies in the immediate vicinity of Russian embassies and consulates, Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
'No comment': Peskov on Bild report about Germany’s 'NATO scenario for war with Russia'
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on the latest Bild report, dismissed it as "last year's horoscope"
Read more
Russia, Central African Republic picking site for Moscow’s military base — Russian Embassy
The embassy added that there is no certainty yet about how many Russian troops will be deployed at the base
Read more
King Charles III to temporarily suspend duties due to medical procedure — statement
"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," the statement reads
Read more
Another conflict with Ukraine virtually guaranteed, senior Russian politician says
According to Dmitry Medvedev, "the existence of an independent state on historical Russian lands will always be a trigger for the resumption of hostilities"
Read more
Russia to act symmetrically if West opts to confiscate its state assets — ambassador
"Although the behavior of the White House in this regard is not very predictable, everyone here knows well enough that drastic steps, essentially, the theft of money, may well entail significant implications for the dollar," Anatoly Antonov noted
Read more
Russia's GDP growth in 2023 may surpass 3.5% — Putin
The Russian leader stated that GDP growth is driven mostly by consumer and investment domestic demand
Read more
French president assures that his country will not strike Houthi positions
"We are seeking to avoid escalation," Emmanuel Macron said
Read more
Russia provided 21% of oil supplies to China, 38% to India in November — OPEC
The organization also noted that Russia’s oil production in November decreased by 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 9.2 mln bpd
Read more
Iraq refutes reports about IRGC attack on Mossad headquarters in Erbil
Iraqi National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji added that the investigation continues
Read more
Idea of relocating Russia’s capital city to Irkutsk in Siberia not feasible — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov explained that he had not read the letter outlining the capital relocation proposal itself, but was aware of its contents from the media
Read more
Putin grants Russian citizenship to Canadian KHL ice hockey player Brendan Leipsic
Brendan Leipsic joined Russia’s KHL in the 2020-2021 season
Read more
Russian air defenses intercept four MLRS rockets, two drones above Belgorod
No casualties were reported, although minor damage, done by falling fragments, was reported on the ground
Read more
US sees special military op as challenge to unipolar world — ambassador to US
Anatoly Antonov added that Washington will do its "utmost to preserve and keep intact that [prevailing model of a] world order"
Read more
Moscow views UK-Ukraine security pact as attempt to keep NATO engaged in Ukrainian affairs
The agreement makes it clear that Kiev won’t be allowed to make a peace agreement with Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
PepsiCo bans mentioning Ukrainian army, support for Kiev in advertising
The list of restrictions indicated that there should be no mentioning of hostilities, the Ukrainian armed forces, calls to support Ukraine and its army and other negative connotations creating a feeling of danger
Read more
NATO chief describes battlefield situation in Ukraine as difficult
"Russia is pushing hard. And this is serious and we should never underestimate Russia," Jens Stoltenberg said
Read more
Vostochny spaceport gears up for historic Angara-A5 launch
Roscosmos reported the arrival of the first Angara at Vostochny in early January
Read more
No chances in sight Russia may get back its property in US — ambassador
In 2017, in the course of a massive campaign of anti-Russian sanctions, the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco, the trade mission in Washington (both state-owned) and its branch in New York (rented premises) were closed down
Read more
Ukrainian Tochka-U missile destroyed by Russian air defense in Bryansk Region
No one was hurt
Read more
Tehran to react to threat coming from any place — defense minister
On Tuesday evening, the Iranian armed forces hit two command centers of the terrorist group Jaish al-Zulm in Pakistan
Read more
Russian delegation meets with Kenya's ombudsperson
According to the representatives, the sides exchanged experience in the work of national human rights institutions, protection of citizens' rights for education
Read more
Anatoly Antonov: Russia-US ties teetering 'on brink of abyss' but embassy’s work goes on
Read more
Russia to begin testing new machine gun for its armed forces — source
He added that apart from the standard 5.45mm version, it is also planned to design export versions for NATO-standard 7.62mm and 5.56mm ammunition
Read more
France, Ukraine to sign security agreements in coming weeks — Macron
"We are cooperating closely with our European and UK partners. We are about to complete drafting a bilateral agreement, which is to be finalized in the coming weeks. It contains elements of [security] guarantees," he said
Read more
Islamabad requests information on terror groups acting in Pakistan from Iran — statement
On January 16, the media reported that the Iranian Air Force carried out a strike at two bases of the Jaysh al-Zolm terror group on Pakistani territory
Read more
Calls for West to prepare for war against Russia provoke escalation — Russian official
According to Yulia Zhdanova, another tragic manifestation of this short-sighted policy was the bankrolling of the agonizing Kiev regime's military operations against Russia
Read more
Tucker Carlson reports on death of American reporter in Ukrainian custody
Gonzalo Lira was in prison because of criticism of the governments of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and US President Joe Biden, the TV presenter said
Read more
Russian forces repel six attacks in Kupyansk area, making Ukraine lose two Leopard tanks
Artillery and heavy flamethrower systems also inflicted damage on the enemy’s personnel and military hardware near the settlement of Kurdyumovka in the DPR
Read more
France ranks last among Western countries in terms of arms shipments to Kiev — newspaper
According to the report, each country orders weapons from its own companies, and they are having trouble fulfilling these orders
Read more
Israel to rebuild areas along Gaza border after victory over Hamas, PM pledges
Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that Israel would first need to complete the military operation in the Gaza Strip, the stated objective of which is to destroy the military and political structure of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas
Read more
Ending NATO’s 'military escapades' would guarantee security in Red Sea — diplomat
In the past few decades, the military bloc has consistently failed to alleviate the suffering of people or resolve crises by these means, Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
Press review: Kiev losing appetite for NATO and SecDef illness causing blowback for Biden
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, January 11th
Read more
Arnold Schwarzenegger detained at Munich airport for smuggling expensive watch — media
It was custom-made exclusively for the actor, who intended to sell it at auction for about €20,000
Read more
Press review: US, Israel prod Iran into fight and DPRK to cut all ties with 'enemy' South
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, January 17th
Read more
Moscow, Pyongyang committed to political settlement on Korean Peninsula — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova stressed that the results of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's meeting with his North Korean counterpart would be made public in the near future
Read more
Iraq calls emergency meeting of LAS Council over Iranian shelling of Erbil
The Foreign Ministry said the participants in the meeting would hold consultations to "coordinate action and condemn this attack"
Read more
Russian air defenses down two Ukrainian Tochka-U missiles, three drones in Bryansk Region
"The on-duty air defense systems wiped out two tactical missiles and intercepted three Ukrainian UAVs over the Bryansk Region," the ministry said
Read more
Events in Ukraine, its future defense needs cannot be predicted — Hungarian minister
Janos Boka recalled that the European Commission had suggested amending the EU budget for 2024 to include financial aid to Ukraine worth 50 billion euro
Read more
Israel's Gaza operation would have ended without US support — Iran's MFA
Hossein Amir Abdollahian added that Iran was committed to resolving the conflict through political means
Read more
Putin expects grain harvest to reach 143-147 mln tons in 2024
The Russian leader stated that it is impossible to measure harvests in new regions because the statistics are still different
Read more
Hungarian PM highlights need to provide assistance to Ukraine outside of EU budget
Viktor Orban noted that financial assistance to Kiev should be provided outside of the EU budget
Read more
Mint errors: White House coin marking Trump-Putin summit issued with mistakes in Russian
On July 16, Putin and Trump held their first full-fledged meeting
Read more
No Western 'permission' required for Russian victory in special military op — diplomat
"As for winning, our victory does not depend on whether Macron, or anyone else, permits us to win. Russia will do what it has declared it will do," Maria Zakharova emphasized
Read more
Beijing turns down Kiev’s request for Zelensky to meet with Chinese PM — Politico
Before the forum, "Ukrainian leaders made no secret of wanting to meet with Chinese officials in Switzerland," the newspaper reported
Read more
Russia becomes Europe’s first economy despite 'pressure from all sides,' Putin says
"We have left all of Europe behind in terms of purchasing power parity but as for the per capita indicator, we need to work harder," the Russian leader stressed
Read more
Russia's latest radar aircraft performs debut flight
According to the designer, during the first flight "were tested the aerodynamics characteristics, the aircraft’s avionics and elements of the radio-technical complex"
Read more
Guernica trees to be planted in St. Petersburg to honor Spanish soldiers
The trees, which Peter the Great was also very fond of, can withstand the harshness of the northern climate - they will be grown on their own in a greenhouse for two years
Read more
Baltic states seek to solve 'Russian issue' by expelling Russian-speaking citizens — MFA
"Regrettably, statistics confirm that the state of affairs in this area still shows no signs of improvement and continues to head in a negative direction due to the collective West’s efforts," Maria Zakharova stated
Read more
Yevgeny Kaspersky: My quest is to save the world
Kaspersky founder and CEO in a TASS special project on Top Business Officials
Read more
US authorities confirm death of reporter Gonzalo Lira in custody in Ukraine
"We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss," the US Department of State said
Read more
Ukrainian drone destroyed in Lipetsk Region — governor
No damage has been caused, Governor Igor Artamonov said
Read more