MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Moscow is still ready for a Russia-US summit in Budapest, with contacts between the sides continuing, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We are still ready to hold the second Russian-US summit in Budapest, if it really relies on the work on Alaska results. The date has not been agreed. Russian-US contacts continue," he said in an interview with Italy’s Corriere della Sera, which refused to publish it. TASS has exclusive rights to cite Lavrov’s answers.

According to the top Russia diplomat, The Financial Times "has released a false version," having linked the cancellation of the summit in Budapest to a memorandum on Ukraine allegedly referred by Russia. He stressed that the newspaper "distorted the essence and the sequence of events to blame Moscow and misdirect [US President] Donald Trump of the path he has offered, i.e. a path toward a sustainable and lasting peace rather than an immediate ceasefire, where [Vladimir] Zelensky’s European sponsors, who are obsessed with an idea of taking a breather and flooding the Nazi regime with weapons to continue the war against Russia, are seeking to drag him into."

"If the BBC faked a video of Donald Trump's speech by putting in his mouth a call for storming the Capitol, then the Financial Times, as we say, will lie without hesitation," he added.