Top Russian lawmaker meets with Turkey’s Erdogan

ANKARA, December 13. /TASS/. State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin has met with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his official visit to Ankara, the lower house of Russia’s parliament reported on Tuesday.

"Vyacheslav Volodin has held a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Volodin conveyed warm greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Erdogan," the State Duma said in a statement.

According to Volodin, relations between Russia and Turkey have been developing dynamically, largely assisted by the efforts of the two countries’ leaders. He also urged the parliaments of Russia and Turkey to do their best to provide legislative support to any decisions made by the two leaders.

"In this light, it would be correct to put into practice new formats of cooperation in parliamentary dimensions. We and our colleagues agreed to hold a meeting of the high-level interparliamentary commission next year," Volodin reported. He also said the two sides had discussed holding a conference of the two countries’ parliament speakers on combatting terrorism and enhancing regional cooperation in 2023.

A State Duma delegation led by Volodin is staying in Ankara on an official visit. Earlier on Tuesday, the top Russian lawmaker was received by the speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Mustafa Sentop. The two speakers discussed ways to foster interparliamentary relations between Russia and Turkey.