US already helping Russia to fight coronavirus — top diplomat

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russia is not refusing assistance from foreign partners, including EU members and the United States, to fight the spread of the coronavirus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters Tuesday, following a video conference of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council of Foreign Ministers.

"We accept help from foreign countries, particularly willing to receive it from European Union members. We are already accepting support and help from the US," he noted.