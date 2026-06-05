B-200 unmanned copter generates high interest among foreign partners — Aeromax

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russia’s new B-200 unmanned helicopter has generated considerable interest among foreign partners, particularly from Southeast Asian countries, Marketing Director of the helicopter's developer Aeromax Stepan Druganin told TASS on the sidelines of the HeliRussia 2026 International Helicopter Industry Exhibition.

"Flight tests of the B-200 are currently being completed. We plan to launch the unmanned helicopter in August. The first three aircraft are already under contract and will be delivered to the customer. We are also seeing interest from foreign partners, particularly from Southeast Asia. We are currently in negotiations. And we are seeing great interest from our partners. The model will be in demand," he said.

According to the company representative, most of the B-200 components, including electronics and control systems, were developed in Russia.

The new B-200 unmanned helicopter is designed to deliver cargo weighing up to 200 kg to hard-to-reach areas. According to Druganin, the helicopter is designed for operation in the Far North and can be used to deliver spare parts to drilling rigs, oil and gas production facilities.

The Aeromax Group develops and manufactures unmanned aircraft systems, navigation, onboard, and ground equipment. Its own fleet of aircraft performs aviation missions across Russia.