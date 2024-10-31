Flow of foreign tourists to Russia up 42% in one year — deputy PM

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The flow of foreign tourists to Russia increased by 42% from January to September 2024 year-on-year to over 3 mln people, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said.

"The growth of foreign tourists’ interest in our country is good news. More than 3 mln people became guests of Russian hotels, which is 42% higher than last year. This success confirms that Russia is becoming increasingly popular among travelers from all over the world," the official was quoted as saying by his office.

Far Eastern regions were leaders of the growth of foreign tourists’ interest, with the Republic of Yakutia (Sakha), the Amur Region and the Khabarovsk Region having achieved the highest results. The country’s northeast and Siberia were also among top three leading regions in terms of growth of tourist trips from abroad (up by 69% and by 63.8%, respectively). Here among regions demonstrating the highest results were the Republic of Karelia, the Murmansk Region, St. Petersburg, as well as the Irkutsk Region, the Tomsk Region and the Tuva Region, Chernyshenko said.