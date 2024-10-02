Avtovaz sales up almost 40% in 9M to 335,000 cars

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Sales of Avtovaz in Russia grew by 14.5% in September 2024 year-on-year and by 8.6% month-on-month to 41,500 cars, the Russian auto manufacturer said in a statement.

"In September, 41,489 Lada passenger cars and light commercial vehicles were sold in Russia, which is 14.5% higher than last September (and 8.6% higher than this August)," the statement reads.

Total sales in January-September 2024 in Russia reached almost 335,000 Lada cars, which is a 38.1% increase compared with the same period last year.

Lada Granta remained the best-selling model in September, with sales up by 6.8% month-on-month to 17,800 units. 9M 2024 sales of this model added 2.5% to 155,700 cars.