Gas production expected to gain 10% in Russia in 2024 — Novak

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russia can increase gas production by 10% year on year as of 2024 year-end, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television within the framework of the Russian Energy Week.

"We expect production to grow by 10% this year against the last year. This is a very sound figure. We will have plus 60 bln cubic meters of gas production as compared to the last year. This is provided on account of deliveries to the domestic market and on account of export destinations," Novak noted.

According to state statistics, Russia scaled up natural gas production by 10.7% annually in January - August 2024 to 377 bln cubic meters.