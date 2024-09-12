{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Potential of Kyrgyz industry to help improve ties with Russia — republic’s PM

The Kyrgyz side pays special attention to development of the agriculture sector, Akylbek Zhaparov noted

BISHKEK, September 12. /TASS/. A number of sectors of Kyrgyzstan’s industry have huge potential, which may lead to strengthening of cooperation with Russia, the republic’s Prime Minister Akylbek Zhaparov said at the sixth Kyrgyz-Russian economic forum.

"We are confident that the Kyrgyz textile and garment industry, which has huge potential, is ready to be discovered on international markets. Such platforms as Wildberries and Ozon open up great possibilities for export of our products and create a direct channel of cooperation between our countries," the government’s press service quoted the prime minister as saying.

The Kyrgyz side pays special attention to development of the agriculture sector, he noted. "Kyrgyzstan has considerable resources for production and supplies of high-quality and ecologically safe products to Russia. Tourism is another promising area. Our unique natural riches, high mountain groups, pure lakes and hospitality of Kyrgyzstan’s people have long attracted Russian tourists," the official stressed.

Trade turnover between Russia, Iran up 10% in 1H 2024 — Putin
The work of the joint intergovernmental commission is especially relevant now, the head of state noted, adding that its new representative from the Russian side has already been appointed
Kiev pulling militants to stabilize situation near Kupyansk, Kremennaya — military expert
Kiev may have deployed Azov militants for reinforcement and for "stabilizing the situation at problem sectors of the front line," Andrey Marochko surmised
Russia to take additional measures to support Cuba — Shoigu
The Security Council secretary noted that Moscow and Havana will develop their strategic cooperation in a wide array of areas
Rising number of dead foreigners in Ukraine proves West's involvement — envoy to UN
"We have warned from the beginning that those who help the Zelensky clique stay afloat will become our legitimate targets," Vasily Nebezya reminded
Russia won’t account to US for cooperation with China — MFA
"We are building relations with China in a mutually beneficial way, in full compliance with international law and we are not going to give the United States an account," Maria Zakharova said
Roscosmos offered its help to NASA in Starliner situation — head
Yury Borisov recalled the December 2022 loss of pressure in Soyuz MS-22’s external radiator cooling loop, which resulted in a decision not to use it for crew return
Russia calls for tougher IAEA response to Kiev’s threats to Kursk NPP — diplomat
Mikhail Ulyanov recalled that IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi visited the facility in late August and had a chance to see the consequences of Ukrainian attacks with his own eyes
Russian army approaches Seversk to increase range of weapons used — military expert
Andrey Marochko noted that this development will allow Russian troops to "increase pressure" on the enemy and "expand the range of weapons used"
Russia must be ready to repel military aggression from any direction — Putin
The Russian leader wished the participants of the exercise "success in accomplishing the assigned tasks"
US missile deployment in Asia poses biggest danger to region — general
In the spring, the US deployed an intermediate-range missile system in northern Japan as part of a Philippine-US exercise. Beijing strongly objected to the move
China to take 'effective measures' if US missiles deployed in Asia — general
Earlier, US Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said that the US side is interested in the deployment of land-based intermediate-range missiles on the territory of Japan, which is actually prohibited by the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, from which Washington withdrew in 2019
West pushes Moldova towards catastrophe after testing it in Ukraine — Russian MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, "the anti-Russian rhetoric of the official Chisinau is taking on increasingly grotesque forms"
Iran criticizes UK, Germany, France over air service termination
According to Nasser Kanaani, Tehran will respond "proportionately"
Russian army hits airfields, Ukrainian military’s energy facilities
Russia’s battlegroup West has repelled three Ukrainian counterattacks over the past day, eliminating up to 445 enemy servicemen, the Defense Ministry emphasized
Putin meets with BRICS representatives on security in St. Petersburg
After the meeting with them, bilateral talks with some of the visiting BRICS representatives are also possible
IN BRIEF: Trump, Harris talk Putin, trade jabs on Ukraine, Middle East in Tuesday's debate
Donald Trump mentioned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s name six times and referred to Russia 10 times in the debate, while Kamala Harris mentioned Putin four times and Russia two times
Russia, Bolivia to build lithium carbonate producing plant
The Russian company’s project envisages the launch of production in the second half of 2025
Countries need to grasp consequences of hosting US military bases — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova cited Germany, which portrays itself as a democratic state with a well-developed legal system, as an example
Russia says its battlegroup North inflicted up to 180 casualties on Ukrainian troops
As a result of Battlegroup South units’ dynamic actions, the Ukrainian armed forces’ 72nd mechanized and 79th air assault brigades were defeated near Yelizavetovka and Katerinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic
Solar plasma cloud almost certain to reach Earth, causing geomagnetic storm — scientists
Current calculations project the solar matter arrival at around 10:00 p.m. Moscow time
Washington tasks Kiev with attacking ordinary Russians — ambassador
Anatoly Antonov added that Washington strategists use provocative slogans about alleged Moscow's plans to take over almost half of the world
Hungary believes in dialogue, not in 'lectures and sanctions' — Orban
Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto called for honesty on EU enlargement and criticized its leaders for playing a joke on the Western Balkan countries with accession to the EU
US goal of inflicting strategic defeat on Russia unrealistic — Russian ambassador
The US government is "ready to sacrifice the well-being of the citizens by delivering weapons and ammunition worth billions of dollars to the Kiev regime"
Musk believes Harris to be in charge of US office already
The televised debate between Trump and Harris organized by ABC News was held on Tuesday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Tajikistan’s Chief Mufti Abdulkodirzoda wounded in assassination attempt — police
The suspected assailant had been detained at the scene
None of Russian regions can be disputed in talks on Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova commented on a statement by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who said that the return of Crimea was allegedly a provision of international law
Ukraine suffers heavy losses after repeated attempts to advance in Kursk Region — army
Apty Alaudinov emphasized that "the situation remains difficult but under control"
Islamists win over 30 seats in Jordan’s 138-seat parliament — election authority
In accordance with the 2022 election law, 30% of all seats - or 41 seats in total - are allocated to political parties
US’ Blinken admits Ukraine’s discussion of strikes at Russia may cause escalation
The US diplomat also noted that he discussed strikes at Russia during the meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and his British counterpart and plans to report on the outcome of his negotiations to US President Joe Biden
Poland has zero desire to defend Ukraine, top Polish diplomat says
According to Radoslaw Sikorski, Poland is now discussing whether to shoot down Russian cruise missiles over Ukraine's airspace from its own airspace without entering the Ukrainian territory
No more illusions about talks with Kiev after attack on Kursk — activist
"We must not fall into this trap again just to be swindled by our Ukrainian 'partners,'" Zakhar Prilepin said
West tries to present 'Zelensky’s formula' as holy scripture — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister recalled that after the conference on Ukraine in Buergenstock the participants decided to move forward at least on some points of the "Zelensky formula"
Russian air defense weapons are world’s best — expert
According to CEO of the Complex Unmanned Solutions Center Dmitry Kuzyakin, neither China, nor the United States, nor any of the European countries now could even come close to repelling an overnight drone attack like the one that happened on the territory of Russia on September 10
Iran delivers no ballistic missiles to Russia — foreign minister
Abbas Araghchi believes that all those supporting the anti-Iranian sanctions should ask themselves: "How is Iran able to make and supposedly sell sophisticated arms?"
US announces $325 in new funding for Ukraine’s energy system, humanitarian support
I'm also announcing today $290 million in new humanitarian support to help provide vital services like safe drinking, water, food, shelter, medicine, to millions of people in Ukraine, Blinken said
Ukrainian intelligence recruits Islamists for terrorism in Russia, abroad — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat drew attention to the fact that the Ukrainian intelligence had involved radical Islamists in preparing and carrying out the bloody massacre at Crocus City Hall concert venue
Russian diplomat says Washington, London stand behind Ukrainian strike on Ramenskoye
According Maria Zakharova, attempts by Western governments and special services to push Russia’s non-systemic opposition toward destabilizing the internal political situation in Russia are doomed to fail
Russia hits only military-linked energy facilities in Ukraine — Lavrov
"Our armed forces hit only those infrastructure facilities that are directly related to the organization of combat operations, only those facilities on which the actions of Ukrainian troops on the line of engagement depend, and especially those to be used to attack Russian territory, I mean the Kursk Region first of all," the top Russian diplomat said
Ambassadors of friendly countries visit Russian ship in Angola
During the call at the Luanda port, the Baltic Fleet’s training ship Smolny will replenish water, fuel and food supplies and undergo technical maintenance
UK already permitted Kiev to use Storm Shadow, but will not admit it publicly — paper
The report quotes anonymous sources as saying that "it would be considered unnecessarily provocative" in London to make a public announcement of this kind
Russia will not accept any ultimatums on Ukraine — senior diplomat
The deputy foreign minister added that an agreement between Russia and the West on the exchange of prisoners has not increased trust in relations
Kiev lost some 7,000 troops in Sudzha district of Kursk Region — commander
According to Apty Alaudinov, Ukraine is taking heavy casualties
US presidential debate mere dog and pony show — Russian diplomat
"Is that big news that we could see yet another show performed by people who clearly take no responsibility whatsoever for their words?" Maria Zakharova asked rhetorically
Medvedev doubts prospects of century-long UK-Ukraine partnership
Kiev is unlikely to last even a quarter of this term, he said
Russia simulates firing Kalibr missiles in Lake Ladoga during massive naval maneuvers
Also, the warships practiced causing jamming during the maneuvers, the ministry said
Xi accepts Putin invitation to attend BRICS summit in Kazan, China’s top diplomat says
According to Wang Yi, the two leaders will "build on their strategic interaction" at the summit
Russia pushing Ukrainian troops out of Kursk Region, will undoubtedly succeed — Lavrov
The foreign minister pointed out that "it is the West that supplies Ukraine with offensive weapons that are used in terrorist attacks"
Russian troops rescue over 200 civilians of Krasnogorovka — commander
The commander emphasized that during the liberation of the town, the priority was to preserve the lives of the locals, many of whom were in Krasnogorovka
Press review: UK may jettison Russian sanctions and Berlin eyes olive branch on Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 10th
Reaction to permission to hit Russian territory with Western weapons to follow — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, "this raises significantly the degree of the collective West’s involvement in this war around Ukraine"
Ukrainian forces attempt to eliminate their own troops captured by Russian units
"Look at us: there are injuries but these wounds came from the drones that attacked us," the Ukrainian soldier said
Soyuz MS-26 takes new crew, including new TASS correspondent, to ISS
The spacecraft carries Roscosmos cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner and NASA astronaut Donald Pettit
Xiangshan Security Forum to gather record number of participants in Beijing
Organizers said that delegations from more than 90 countries and international organizations will take part in the 11th edition of the annual forum, to run through September 14
Expert does not rule out introduction of licensing on strategic metals exports in Russia
According to Maxim Khudalov, this policy will lead to an increase in prices for these metals on the world market
Defense minister says UK accelerating military support to Ukraine
"The support announced in April - including air defense missiles, equipment for F-16 fighter jets, AS90 self-propelled guns and spare barrels, military boats, and maritime guns - have now been delivered," the statement said
Soyuz MS-26 crew enters International Space Station
The crew is scheduled to spend 202 days in orbit and return on April 1, 2025
Russian military has plan for pushing Ukrainian troops out of Kursk Region — Kremlin
Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine on August 6
Number of Ukrainian troops going AWOL on the rise — report
Other widespread issues in the Ukrainian ranks are drug abuse and alcohol and gambling addiction
Russia finishing preparations for signing new interstate agreement with Iran — Shoigu
"We continue keeping an eye on issues of the practical implementation of top-level agreements," the Russian Security Council secretary underlined
Germany has not passed information on Scholz peace plan to Russia — Zakharova
At the same time, Maria Zakharova said, in case of such a peace initiative from Germany "no one will give it a standing ovation," because it is Scholz, who alongside others "sends money and weapons to the Kiev regime"
Kremlin calls for critical approach to reports of drones flying into Russia from Norway
Dmitry Peskov cautioned "against treating reports of various digital media or media-like outlets as primary sources"
Moldova approves new Russian ambassador’s candidacy — top diplomat
Mihai Popsoi expressed hope that the Russian diplomatic mission in Chisinau will operate in strict compliance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations
Iran suggests creating security format within BRICS framework
Iranian security official met with his Russian counterparts Sergey Shoigu and other top security officials from the BRICS member states
Ukraine’s failed attack on drilling rig may be sign of infighting in its military — expert
According to Vasily Prozorov, the attack might be a result of infighting between Kirill Budanov and Alexander Syrsky
Rada admits Ukrainian army struggles in Kursk Region
On September 11, Major General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department and commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit, reported that the Russian army had liberated several settlements in the Kursk Region
Putin invites Cabinet to consider restricting exports of uranium, titanium, nickel
The Russian leader reiterated that the government should "think about certain restrictions on supplies to the foreign market" of these and a number of other goods
North Korea fires presumed ballistic missile towards Sea of Japan
The projectile splashed down outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone
Mi-28NM copter hits Ukrainian armored vehicles in Kursk border area — Defense Ministry
Reconnaissance confirmed the elimination of Ukrainian manpower and armor, the Defense Ministry said
Former Austrian Foreign Minister Kneissl confirms West’s plans to split up Russia
Some people in the Atlantic Council, and this is not only Americans, but also British, even German and Austrian scholars, said that Russia could be divided just as the Federation of Yugoslavia was divided
Some Arab leaders confirm their participation in BRICS summit — senior Russian diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov stressed that BRICS summit due to be held in Kazan in October would be a crucial one
Russian troops take full fire control of LPR's Makeyevka — military expert
Earlier, Andrey Marochko told TASS that the Ukrainian armed forces' command began pulling military personnel and equipment from Makeyevka after Russian servicemen successfully crossed the Zherebets River running in the settlement
Ukrainian troops captured: situation in Kursk Region
In total, the enemy has lost over 11,800 servicemen since fighting began in the region
Harris rejects Trump's claims about meeting with Putin days before special op start
During a televised debate, Trump claimed that Harris was sent to "negotiate peace," adding that Russia’s special military operation began "three days later"
Press review: US keeps itself at arm's length from Kiev and Russia, China flex naval power
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 11th
Trump says he wants to end Ukrainian conflict
He also plans to settle the conflict in Ukraine before his inauguration if he wins the election
Army liberates Krasnogorovka after taking enemy by surprise — Russian serviceman
According to the report, all the assault operations in Krasnogorovka were carefully planned
US military-industrial complex may instigate new conflicts after Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed out the "explosive growth of the American military-industrial complex’s income," but added that "the path of total militarization of the economy is a dead end," because "switching back to the peaceful track is oftentimes very costly"
Ukrainian troops execute comrades attempting to surrender in Kursk — army
Major General Apty Alaudinov added that getting captured Ukrainian soldiers out of the combat zone is no easy task
Ka-52M helicopters hit Ukrainian manpower, equipment in Kursk border area — top brass
The ministry added that the attack was carried out with air-to-air missiles on reconnaissance targets of the enemy
Talk of Kiev’s potential strikes inside Russia seeks to pressure Moscow — Russian diplomat
This is an element of psychological warfare, which in turn is part of the hybrid war that Washington has waged against our country for a long time, Ryabkov said
Hamas rejects any new preconditions for Gaza ceasefire agreement, regardless of author
The radicals also underscored that Hamas considers the "post-war organization of Gaza an exclusively internal Palestinian affair"
West moves closer to giving Kiev official go-ahead to allow strikes inside Russia — Lavrov
"Now attempts are being made to wrap it in a nice package for the public to see," Russia’s top diplomat explained
Musk warns of looming World War Three if US approves strikes on Russian soil
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Washington’s intention to let Kiev use its long-range projectiles for strikes deep into Russia’s interior is another step in escalating the conflict
Finland suspends work of advisory council with Russia on Saimaa Canal
The main activities of the Advisory Board have mainly focused on determining the dates of the beginning and end of navigation along the Saimaa Canal, exchange of information on the situation in the Saimaa region
Press review: US moves to allow strikes inside Russia and Trump, Harris trade debate blows
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 12th
Russia in favor of settlement in Ukraine, no counter-readiness recorded — Lavrov
The top diplomat pointed to the Swiss meeting on Ukraine, adding that "the West is trying in every possible way to keep Ukraine within the framework of the ultimatum"
West directly coordinates Kiev regime’s strikes on civilian infrastructure in Russia
"Besides supplying Ukraine with extended range strike weapons, NATO states also provide Kiev with its military and space-based intelligence data," the Russian foreign minister stressed
Allegations on weapons deliveries to Russia from abroad are groundless — Kremlin
"We are developing our relations with a number of countries, we are cooperating in various spheres, and we will continue this cooperation in the interests of all involved countries," Dmitry Peskov added
BRICS security leaders convene in St. Petersburg to discuss new world order
According to the preliminary agenda, the representatives of the BRICS group, chaired this year by Russia, intend to talk about how to work together to counter the "rules-based order" imposed by the West
Restrictions on Russian nickel exports may cause deficit, price surge worldwide — expert
This will hit especially hard industries using nickel to produce batteries and electric vehicles, Yaroslav Kabakov noted
Russia has no doubt Baku fully assesses risks of interaction with NATO — MFA
Maria Zakharova recalled that there was a large number of examples of the US infiltrating the national security sphere of other countries under the pretext of improving the situation there
Russia assumes Iran heard its position on Zangezur Corridor — Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
"We have provided all necessary explanations in this regard," Maria Zakharova stressed
Scholz says conference on resolving Ukrainian conflict with Russian participation needed
The German chancellor reiterated that "peace that respects Ukraine's integrity and sovereignty must be just, and not imposed or achieved by capitulation"
US military-industrial complex doesn’t want cash cow Ukraine conflict to end — expert
The reason is that this conflict, according to Dominique Trencan, "generates huge profits" for the US military industry because of aid to Kiev and shipments of weapons to European countries
Russia, China carry out live fire drills in Sea of Japan during Ocean-2024 exercise
According to the ministry, ships from Russia’s Pacific Fleet and China’s PLA Navy, acting as part of a joint detachment, practiced various defense strategies while moving through operational zones in the central part of the Sea of Japan
Russia, China, countries of global South seek just world order — Putin
"We will do everything to prepare relevant decisions on the basis of consensus, customary in our relations," the Russian leader stressed
Three enemy drones downed over northwestern Russia’s Murmansk Region — governor
As a precaution to ensure the safety of civilian aircraft, flights at Murmansk and Apatity airports have been temporarily suspended
West's reaction to situation around Nord Streams just show — Lavrov
According to the foreign minister, Russia has sent "numerous requests to Germany for legal assistance, which should have been answered under international law, but none of them have been fulfilled"
Liberating settlements: developments in Kursk Region
The Russian military also foiled Ukrainian attempts to attack the settlements of Cherkasskaya Konopelka, Borki and Fanaseyevka
Ukrainian withdrawal from Kursk Region to deal 'symbolic blow' for Kiev — newspaper
At the same time, a Ukrainian military officer told the newspaper that the situation in the area was difficult for Ukrainian forces
Russian air defenses down Ukrainian missile over Kursk Region
"We thank the fighters of the Air Defense Forces and defenders of the state border," region's acting Governor Alexey Smirnov said
