Potential of Kyrgyz industry to help improve ties with Russia — republic’s PM

BISHKEK, September 12. /TASS/. A number of sectors of Kyrgyzstan’s industry have huge potential, which may lead to strengthening of cooperation with Russia, the republic’s Prime Minister Akylbek Zhaparov said at the sixth Kyrgyz-Russian economic forum.

"We are confident that the Kyrgyz textile and garment industry, which has huge potential, is ready to be discovered on international markets. Such platforms as Wildberries and Ozon open up great possibilities for export of our products and create a direct channel of cooperation between our countries," the government’s press service quoted the prime minister as saying.

The Kyrgyz side pays special attention to development of the agriculture sector, he noted. "Kyrgyzstan has considerable resources for production and supplies of high-quality and ecologically safe products to Russia. Tourism is another promising area. Our unique natural riches, high mountain groups, pure lakes and hospitality of Kyrgyzstan’s people have long attracted Russian tourists," the official stressed.