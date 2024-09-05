Cargo traffic along Northern Sea Route to hit record in 2024 — ministry

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Ministry for Development of the Far East and Arctic expects record cargo traffic along the Northern Sea Route (NSR) exceeding last year’s level by 3-5% in 2024, First Deputy Minister Gadzhimagomed Guseinov told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

In 2023, 36.2 mln tons were carried along the NSR.

"As of today, we are around 3-5% higher than in the same period last year. Today’s year-on-year growth is about 1 mln tons. Obviously, [this trend will persist]. We expect a record," he said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin set the task of boosting cargo traffic along the NSR to 80 mln tons in 2024.

