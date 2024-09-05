Global South, Russia should ensure their global economic leadership — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Countries of Global South and Russia need to ensure their global leadership and this goal will be achieved, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"As regards Russia, we should ensure development of the economy on internal process decisions with high-skilled, trained and motivated staff. Concerning all of us together, I mean countries of the Global South in the broad sense of this word, then, certainly, we should provide for global leadership in the economy. I mean development rates of the global economy and the pace of our countries’ development - this task will be definitely performed," Putin said.

The Russian leader thanked Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim and Vice President of China Han Zheng that participated in the plenary discussion "for their outstanding statements and participation in our work, for the attention to developments in Russia and the Russian Far East."