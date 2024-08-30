Bank of Russia lowers dollar rate to 91.19 rubles for August 31 - September 2

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia set the official dollar exchange rate for August 31, 2024 - September 2, 2024, at 91.1868 rubles, which is 27 kopecks lower than the previous figure.

The official euro exchange rate was lowered by 1.1 rubles to 100.7622 rubles.

The official yuan exchange rate was increased by 11 kopecks to 12.0151 rubles.

Since mid-June 2024, the Bank of Russia has been setting the official dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble based on bank reporting data on the results of transactions on the over-the-counter currency market.