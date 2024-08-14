Russia has strong financial 'shield' — minister

SOLNECHNOGORSK, August 14. /TASS/. Russia has a strong financial "shield" helping the country to withstand exerted financial pressure, Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov said when speaking at the 10th National Youth Educational Forum "Territory of Senses."

"Our finances are strong. We attribute importance to having this financial shield formed, so that all the financial pressure someone wants to exert on us to be parried by this shield. This is exactly what is taking place with us," the minister said.

Exactly owing to such financial shield Russia was not exposed to after-effects of financial sanctions and restrictions, Siluanov stressed.

"Our unfriendly countries thought our economy would be blown to bits; nothing worked owing to finances in particular. We created the strong, sustainable financial base; we created financial infrastructure," the minister noted.

The Finance Ministry and the Central Bank also try to act in concert in their regulatory activities, he added.