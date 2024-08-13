EU transfers almost 4.2 bln euro or budgetary aid to Kiev — European Commission

BRUSSELS, August 13. /TASS/. The European Union has transferred the next package of the budgetary aid to Kiev from the fund for Ukraine, the European Commission (EC) said in the released statement.

"Today [August 13 - TASS], the Commission has disbursed nearly €4.2 billion to Ukraine under the first Pillar of the Ukraine Facility. This brings to €12 billion the total EU funding disbursed to the Ukrainian government under the Facility so far," the EC said.

The fund for Ukraine is the program of funding current budget expenditures of Kiev totaling €50 bn and designed until the end of 2027.