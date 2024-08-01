Russian Railways passenger transportation rises by 10.1% in July to 116.8 mln people

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Passenger transportation on the Russian Railways network in July 2024 increased by 10.1% compared to July 2023 to 116.8 mln people, the company reported on its official Telegram channel.

In July, 102.1 mln people were transported via suburban routes, which is 11.4% more than in July last year, and 14.7 mln (+1.7%) - long-distance routes.

The holding added that in January-July, 727.8 mln passengers were transported on Russian railways, which is 7.5% more than a year earlier. At the same time, 654.4 mln (+7.6%) were transported on commuter trains, and 73.4 mln (+6.8%) on long-distance trains.

Earlier, Head of the holding Oleg Belozerov reported that in 2024 Russian Railways plans to achieve the maximum volume of passenger transportation since 2009.