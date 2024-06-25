This year's growth rates of consumer lending in Russia 1.5 times higher than in 2023

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Consumer lending in Russia grew by almost 8% year-to-date, which is 1.5 times higher than in the same period last year. Meanwhile, in May growth of consumer lending accelerated to 2%, according to preliminary estimates, the Bank of Russia said.

"According to preliminary figures, growth rates of consumer lending accelerated to 2% from 1.8% in April, whereas since the beginning of the year growth has reached as high as almost 8%, which is 1.5 times higher than in the same period last year," the regulator said. "Overall the considerable growth of lending in recent months is connected with the growth of personal income, due to which high consumer activity persists," according to files released by the Central Bank.

The portfolio of consumer loans totals 14.7 trillion rubles ($165 bln). That said, the total amount of the portfolio of loans to private individuals (including mortgage) has reached 36.07 trillion rubles (up by 2% in May).

Earlier, the regulator upgraded its outlook on growth of the portfolio of consumer loans in Russian banks in 2024 from 3-8% to 7-12%. Concurrently, the Central Bank downgraded its outlook on growth of consumer lending for 2025 from 6-11% to 4-9%.