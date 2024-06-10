Audit of United Shipbuilding Corporation to end on July 15

ST. PETERSBURG, June 10. /TASS/. The audit of the Russian United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) will be completed on July 15, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Viktor Evtukhov told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"It will be completed on July 15, that is, very soon. The audit is being held by the Federal Treasury in cooperation with the VTB Bank. There are about 40 businesses in USC requiring the audit; this is actually a lot. Such thorough work objectively needs time," Evtukhov said.

"Therefore, as soon as final figures are determined, decisions will be made about what measures of government support and in what scope will be provided to the corporation," he noted.

Funds to settle financial problems of the corporation are planned to be partly allocated from the federal budget, the official added.