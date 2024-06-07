Russian stock market indices rising on Thursday — market data

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Thursday in the green, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index gained 1.28% to 3,233.22 points. The RTS Index had an uptick by 0.99% to 1,143.22 points.

The yuan added 0.25% to 12.256 rubles. The dollar surged by 0.57% to 89.35 rubles. The euro lost 0.22% to 96.57 rubles.

"Early June was generally in the environment of higher volatility due to concerns of investors regarding toughening of monetary and fiscal conditions in the country," Elena Kozhukhova from Veles Capital comments.